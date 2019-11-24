ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs ATK: Odisha Eye Home Comfort Against In-form ATK

Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Josep Gombau's Oisha have recovered from a slow start and will aim to maintain the momentum. "It is a very important match for us. I think that after the restart, it is important to start in a good way. We have four games in two weeks now. We had time to prepare for the game and I think the players are ready. We will do a good job," said Gombau at his pre-match press conference ahead of the tie.



With regards to playing his first three home matches in Pune instead of Bhubaneswar, the Spaniard stated, "We are happy to be here. Thanks to the people of Pune who helped us to come here and to play in this field. I think that we are in a good place and we have to play three games in two weeks here. I hope that we have people come to the stadium to see our games. I hope that the people of Pune take this opportunity to see the Hero ISL games, and I hope they enjoy."







ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, on the other hand, began his pre-match press conference by ruling out Pronay Halder, who picked up an injury on international duty, before going on to insist how his side must start from scratch. "I think it (will be a fresh start) for all teams after the international break. Maybe it is slightly better for us because we were in a good position for the last 20 days or so, but we must now adapt to the competition around us once again and look ahead to the next match every day," Habas said.



Even though ATK top the table currently, Habas insisted that he is only thinking of one step at a time. "We always focus on the next match, the next three points. After that, if we can win every game and get three points from every match, the semifinals are possible. But right now, it's not possible for us to think about the semis. We can only think of our next match, that's our philosophy. Match to match, day by day," he said.