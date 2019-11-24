ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs ATK: Odisha Eye Home Comfort Against In-form ATK

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK will be on the lookout for their fourth consecutive win when they face off against Odisha FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The tie will be Odisha's first official home game of the Indian Super League but Josep Gombau's men will be playing their first three home engagements at their temporary base at Pune before shifting to their permanent home at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha began their campaign with back-to-back losses but have recovered since, picking up four points from their last two matches - a dominating win over Mumbai City FC and a hard-fought draw against Kerala Blasters at Kochi. After their 2-1 loss to Kerala in the season opener, ATK have gone on a three-match win streak. The entire team seems to be in form and have scored 9 goals and conceded just one in their last three outings. LIVE STREAM
Nov 24, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
HALF TIME!
An action-packed game so far between Odisha and ATK but at the break, it is goalless in Pune.
Both teams have had their fair share with shots at target but it will be the home side that will feel hard-done-by the referee.
ODISHA FC 0-0 ATK
Nov 24, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
42' -
ATK are pilling on the pressure in the closing minutes of the first half. A stinging strike from David Williams is somehow palmed away by Arshdeep Singh in goal.
Meanwhile, the challenges from Odisha are getting stronger by the minute after the penalty shout was turned down.
Nov 24, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
39' - Close!
Now it is the chance for ATK to come close.
David Williams puts in a delicious ball in the middle but Roy Krishna fails to get a touch on the ball.
Nov 24, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
37' - No Penalty!!
How is that not a penalty? Every Odisha supporter must be pulling their hair out!
Shubham Sarangi is brought down by Michael Soosairaj inside the box but the referee waves away the cries for a penalty.
Daniel Lalhlimpuia failed to get the telling blow at the goalmouth. He slips past a couple of defenders after chesting down a beautiful ball from Narayan Das. His final shot at goal goes harmlessly into the hands of Arindam Bhattacharja.
Nov 24, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
15' - OUCH!
What a crunching tackle from Anas Edathodika on Shubham Sarangi. He is late and the commentator feels if he was any later on the challenge, it would have been half-time. The referee shows a yellow card though.
Nov 24, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
9 ' - Dancing Feet!
Roy Krishna with the ball at his feet is a menace to any defence and Odisha are finding that out the hard way. He dances around the penalty box and is brought down but not illegally feels the referee. Play goes on and the home side builds from the back again.
Nov 24, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
5' - Initial back and forth
Michael Soosairaj climbs up the left flank and puts in a cross that goes out for a goal kick.
Aridane Santana with the first strike at goal but his effort flies viciously over the bar. Arindam Bhattacharja sigh relief.
ATK , on the other hand, are playing a high=pressing game from the get-go.
Nov 24, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Whistle! We are off at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune, as Odisha FC play their first-ever home game.
Nov 24, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Four changes for Odisha FC from their last game, a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters.
Whereas, ATK are unchanged from their win over Jamshedpur FC.
ATK will be hard-pressed to ensure they do not lose the momentum gained after three consecutive wins before the break. Roy Krishna and David Williams have set the league on fire with their combination upfront, having scored six goals between them.
ATK have the firepower to play as per the situation demands. For example, in their away game against Chennaiyin FC, they preferred to hit on the counter, instead of taking the game to the opponent. While in their home matches, they have always dictated terms and have played on the front foot.
"We have a style of football. Our philosophy is that you respect the opponent and play the 90 minutes. We always focus on the next three points. You can't win every match. But we focus from match-to-match. We have to run and not jump," said coach Antonio Habas.
Nov 24, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)
Josep Gombau's side have amassed four points from as many fixtures and have scored and conceded six goals so far. The Spanish coach had plenty of time during the international break to work with his squad, given that only one player, Vinit Rai, had to report for national duty.
After suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two games, they came back strongly to pick an important win in Mumbai. However, they followed it up with a draw in Kerala.
"We were playing good football in the first three games. The last game was not that good (against Kerala). We did well in the first two matches but did not get the result. That is football," said Gombau.
"Tomorrow is an important game. ATK are a very good team and are at the top of the table. They have good footballers in their squad. But we are ready to compete and have the mentality to get all three points," he added.
Nov 24, 2019 7:03 pm (IST)
Odisha FC's first three home matches in the Indian Super League will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune instead of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Kalinga Stadium, which is owned by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, is not ready as its up-gradation work got delayed due to persistent showers in the state capital.
As the venue is going to host the 2020 FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, the state government is trying to ensure that the turf is in proper condition as per the FIFA guidelines. The stadium is expected to be ready before December 16. Read more
Nov 24, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
ATK - Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Carl McHugh (C), Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, David Williams.
Nov 24, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
Odisha FC - Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.
Nov 24, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)
First-ever 'home' game!
Odisha FC take on ATK when they play their first-ever 'home' game at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.
Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Josep Gombau's Oisha have recovered from a slow start and will aim to maintain the momentum. "It is a very important match for us. I think that after the restart, it is important to start in a good way. We have four games in two weeks now. We had time to prepare for the game and I think the players are ready. We will do a good job," said Gombau at his pre-match press conference ahead of the tie.
With regards to playing his first three home matches in Pune instead of Bhubaneswar, the Spaniard stated, "We are happy to be here. Thanks to the people of Pune who helped us to come here and to play in this field. I think that we are in a good place and we have to play three games in two weeks here. I hope that we have people come to the stadium to see our games. I hope that the people of Pune take this opportunity to see the Hero ISL games, and I hope they enjoy."
ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, on the other hand, began his pre-match press conference by ruling out Pronay Halder, who picked up an injury on international duty, before going on to insist how his side must start from scratch. "I think it (will be a fresh start) for all teams after the international break. Maybe it is slightly better for us because we were in a good position for the last 20 days or so, but we must now adapt to the competition around us once again and look ahead to the next match every day," Habas said.
Even though ATK top the table currently, Habas insisted that he is only thinking of one step at a time. "We always focus on the next match, the next three points. After that, if we can win every game and get three points from every match, the semifinals are possible. But right now, it's not possible for us to think about the semis. We can only think of our next match, that's our philosophy. Match to match, day by day," he said.