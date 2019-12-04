LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Puts Bengaluru in Lead

News18.com | December 4, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hosts Odisha FC trail defending champions Bengaluru FC 1-0 at half time at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Here is the story of the match so far: Bengaluru FC have a 1-0 lead over Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play, courtesy Juanan. Udanta had the golden chance to add to the tally but could not do the same and thus the game has only a single goal to show so far. Odisha FC played a good game for the first half an hour but then made a couple of individual errors to lose the initiative and Bengaluru took full advantage of the same.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Odisha FC are currently placed sixth with six points from six matches and will look to go level with FC Goa in points. Defending champions Bengaluru FC are third and have begun to pick momentum with 10 points from six matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 4, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

47' - MISS! Jerry outpaces Ashique and Nishu at the back to get hold of the ball on the right flank and sends in a brilliant cross in the middle and the ball whizzes past Aridane's forehead. How has he not connect with that ball? That was sensational from Jerry!

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

The second half of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway with the visitors leading 1-0 at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Juanan's goal is the difference so far.

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

Here are some of the statistics from the first half of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, which ended with the visitors leading 1-0.

Dec 4, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Half Time! Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

HALF TIME! Bengaluru FC have a 1-0 lead over Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play, courtesy Juanan. Udanta had the golden chance to add to the tally but could not do the same and thus the game has only a single goal to show so far. Odisha FC played a good game for the first half an hour but then made a couple of individual errors to lose the initiative and Bengaluru took full advantage of the same.

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

44' - What was Udanta thinking there? A mistake in passing from Delgado and Chhetri latches on it and gets the ball and moves up, he turns around with two defenders at him and passes to Udanta on his right. Despite clear sight at goal, Udanta does not go for goal and instead tries to pass back to Chhetri and the chance is gone. Cuadrat cannot believe it!

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

37' - GOAL! Juanan scores for Bengaluru FC in a bizarre manner. Eric Paartalu battles for the ball on the right and Juanan makes a run into the box like a striker. Paartalu heads the ball towards Juanan, who gets a slight touch to the ball. The ball rolls past Arshdeep in the goal to hit the inside of the far post and trickle over the goal line.

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

32' - Odisha have been more than just troublesome for Bengaluru FC. The home side has created more clear cut opportunities for themselves than the defending champions but it's their same old story repeating - no finish.

Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

24' - Excellent move from Bengaluru FC! Khabra takes the ball at the back and runs forward with it. With Udanta running on his right, he makes a fabulous through pass for the Indian international, who control the ball with the pace and sends in the middle. Chhetri comes in running but is unable to get a decent contact on it and the ball flies over.

Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

15' - Excellent counter attack from Odisha FC! Nandha receives a good lob outside the box and turns around with the ball and goes for a shot but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sends the ball out for the corner.

Odisha get close again but are unable to find the back of the net from the corner, a miss from Jerry.

Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

5' - It's a pretty even game early on with both teams having a fair share of possession. Both teams like to play with the ball in the middle of the park, which makes this one an interesting battle.

Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. While Odisha FC are looking for their first win after three draws on the trot, Bengaluru FC will want to be back to winning after a last minute draw vs Hyderabad FC in their previous game.

Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 4, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung. The live action from Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will begin in a few minutes from now.

Dec 4, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)

Sunil Chhetri has scored for Bengaluru FC in their last three games. Will the skipper add another today and score his fourth in a row?

Dec 4, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Rahul Bheke got married to Shraddha and just a couples of days later, he is on the bench for Bengaluru FC for their ISL 2019-20 match against Odisha FC in Pune.

Dec 4, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

Even though finishing the innumerable chances they create has been a problem for Bengaluru FC this season, their coach Carles Cuadrat is not worried. "Most of the games we were dominating. We have to finish those games well. We have not been good enough in certain aspects, and we have to work on that. I am not worried about not getting goals. Sunil is an experienced player. He is giving us solutions. Ashique and Udanta are young players and they are improving."

Dec 4, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rino Anto, Euegeneson Lyngdoh, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.

Dec 4, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Xisco Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Substitutes: Ankit Bhuyan (GK), Mohammad Dhot, Rana Gharami, Bikramjit Singh, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.

Dec 4, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Both Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau and Bengaluru FC gaffer Carles Cuadrat feel Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be an "interesting" game.

"I think it will be an interesting game because both teams play similar football": Gombau

"Odisha are going to fight against us for possession of the game, and it's going to be an interesting game": Cuadrat

Dec 4, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 points table is currently led by ATK, who have 11 points from six games while Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with only four points from six matches. Today's hosts Odisha six sixth with six points from 6 matches while Bengaluru FC are placed third with 10 points from six games.

Dec 4, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Odisha FC, who have not won for the last three games, host Bengaluru FC, who drew their last game, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Puts Bengaluru in Lead
Odisha FC host Bengaluru FC (in the picture) in Pune. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Odisha will bank on Aridane Santana, who has scored four goals so far, to help breach the Bengaluru backline. But much will depend on playmaker Xisco Hernandez who has the ability to carve open any defence. He has also shown his eye for goals, racking three goals up so far. The Spaniard will be pumped up for the battle against his former team. Much will also depend on the midfield battle as two technically-gifted sets of players go up against each other. The likes of Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai and Xisco Hernandez love to get on the ball and dictate play. But so do Bengaluru's midfields, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto.



Lack of goals have been a worry for the Blues despite Sunil Chhetri's recent scoring run. The injured Michael Onwu and Ashique Kuruniyan are yet to open their accounts for the season while Udanta Singh has just one goal to his name so far. Odisha's backline has not exactly been rock-solid, conceding eight goals in six games. With Carlos Delgado doubtful after an injury he picked up against Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru will want their forwards to make an impact.
