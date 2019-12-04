ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Puts Bengaluru in Lead

Even though finishing the innumerable chances they create has been a problem for Bengaluru FC this season, their coach Carles Cuadrat is not worried. "Most of the games we were dominating. We have to finish those games well. We have not been good enough in certain aspects, and we have to work on that. I am not worried about not getting goals. Sunil is an experienced player. He is giving us solutions. Ashique and Udanta are young players and they are improving."

24' - Excellent move from Bengaluru FC! Khabra takes the ball at the back and runs forward with it. With Udanta running on his right, he makes a fabulous through pass for the Indian international, who control the ball with the pace and sends in the middle. Chhetri comes in running but is unable to get a decent contact on it and the ball flies over.

44' - What was Udanta thinking there? A mistake in passing from Delgado and Chhetri latches on it and gets the ball and moves up, he turns around with two defenders at him and passes to Udanta on his right. Despite clear sight at goal, Udanta does not go for goal and instead tries to pass back to Chhetri and the chance is gone. Cuadrat cannot believe it!

HALF TIME! Bengaluru FC have a 1-0 lead over Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play, courtesy Juanan. Udanta had the golden chance to add to the tally but could not do the same and thus the game has only a single goal to show so far. Odisha FC played a good game for the first half an hour but then made a couple of individual errors to lose the initiative and Bengaluru took full advantage of the same.

Odisha will bank on Aridane Santana, who has scored four goals so far, to help breach the Bengaluru backline. But much will depend on playmaker Xisco Hernandez who has the ability to carve open any defence. He has also shown his eye for goals, racking three goals up so far. The Spaniard will be pumped up for the battle against his former team. Much will also depend on the midfield battle as two technically-gifted sets of players go up against each other. The likes of Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai and Xisco Hernandez love to get on the ball and dictate play. But so do Bengaluru's midfields, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto.Lack of goals have been a worry for the Blues despite Sunil Chhetri's recent scoring run. The injured Michael Onwu and Ashique Kuruniyan are yet to open their accounts for the season while Udanta Singh has just one goal to his name so far. Odisha's backline has not exactly been rock-solid, conceding eight goals in six games. With Carlos Delgado doubtful after an injury he picked up against Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru will want their forwards to make an impact.