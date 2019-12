ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Odisha Aim for Sweet Homecoming

Odisha FC host Jamshedpur FC in their first game at their 'home' Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Odisha have had to play their last three home games in Pune due to the non-availability of Kalinga Stadium but they are finally home now.

FC Goa lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with only five points from nine matches. Today's Odisha FC are seventh with nine points in nine matches while Jamshedpur FC are fourth with 13 points from nine games. Jamshedpur have the chance to go level on points with Bengaluru FC.

Odisha FC begin their 'home' campaign as they host Jamshedpur FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Odisha FC are seventh in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 9 points from 9 games while Jamshedpur FC are fourth with 13 points from nine games.

Odisha have been inconsistent in front of goal. They have drawn blanks in four out of their nine matches. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6). The attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if they are to make a push for a top-four spot.Jamshedpur FC have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time. Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half. Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines. Piti will also miss the game.