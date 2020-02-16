Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News

Indian Super League 2019-20: ATK play their last home match of the season at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan against Chennaiyin FC.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News
ATK (Photo Credit: ISL)

ATK will face off Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Sunday at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. On Sunday, when the Chennaiyin FC will play ATK, they will look for an upset against the top performers, who are 2nd on the standings with 33 points.

Chennaiyin FC hold 5th position with 22 points. The team has played 15 matches and have won 6 matches. The last match Chennaiyin FC played against Bengaluru FC and ended with a goalless tie. ATK, in their last match, defeated Odisha 3-1.

The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30PM.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Victor Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, February 16. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019- 20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of 20 ATK vs Chennaiyin F.C, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram