ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Team News

ATK will face off Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Sunday at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. On Sunday, when the Chennaiyin FC will play ATK, they will look for an upset against the top performers, who are 2nd on the standings with 33 points.

Chennaiyin FC hold 5th position with 22 points. The team has played 15 matches and have won 6 matches. The last match Chennaiyin FC played against Bengaluru FC and ended with a goalless tie. ATK, in their last match, defeated Odisha 3-1.

The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30PM.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Victor Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, February 16. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The 2019-20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019- 20 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC match live streaming?

The live streaming of 20 ATK vs Chennaiyin F.C, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

