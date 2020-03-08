English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction

Bengaluru FC vs ATK (Photo Credit: ISL Media)

Indian Super League: ATK take on Bengaluru FC in the semi-final second leg at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

ATK will play host to the defending champions Bengaluru FC in the second leg of the ISL 2019-20 second semi-finals on Sunday, March 8.

The Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-finals 2nd leg ATK vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. The match will begin at 7:30 PM, March 8.

In the first leg, Bengaluru FC defeated ATK 1-0.

Probable line-ups:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, John Johnson, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, Kevaughn Frater

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC match will start tomorrow at 7:30 pm, March 8. The ATK vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

ATK vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Bengaluru FC live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Bengaluru FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

