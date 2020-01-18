ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

ATK will host Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 table-toppers FC Goa on Saturday, January 18. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa will be played at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. ATK are currently third in the league table with 21 points in 12 matches while FC Goa are on top with 24 points from 12 games. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernandez, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungal, Ferran Corominas

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match start?

ISL 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, January 18. The ATK vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match on TV?

ATK vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs FC Goa match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

