Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: ATK host FC Goa in Kolkata as both eye the top of the table spot.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 18, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction
ATK host FC Goa. (Photo Credit: ISL)

ATK will host Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 table-toppers FC Goa on Saturday, January 18. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa will be played at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. ATK are currently third in the league table with 21 points in 12 matches while FC Goa are on top with 24 points from 12 games. The Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Agus Garcia, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Mandi Sosa, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernandez, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Len Doungal, Ferran Corominas

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match start?

ISL 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, January 18. The ATK vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa match on TV?

ATK vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs FC Goa on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs FC Goa match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram