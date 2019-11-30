ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction

ATK will take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Saturday, November 30. The match will be hosted at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata in front of ATK's home fans. ATK, who are currently top of the table with 10 points from five games, will look to consolidate their place on top. Mumbai City FC, who are placed at number seven with five points, will look for a boost for their off-field success with the City Football Group partnership. Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, David Williams and Roy Krishna.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhuri, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Mohammed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou and Amine Chermiti.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Mumbai City FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 ATK vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, November 30. ATK vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

ATK vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs Mumbai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs Mumbai City FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

