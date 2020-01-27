ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ATK vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Prediction

The two-time Indian Super League champions ATK will play host to NorthEast United FC on January 27. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In the last game, ATK kept a clean sheet with 2-0 win over FC Goa, whereas NorthEast United lost to Chennaiyin FC 0-2. The ISL 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC will commence at 7:30 pm.

ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, at his pre-match press conference, he said, "I think they (NorthEast) are a difficult opponent, just like all opponents in the Hero ISL. The difference between teams is very small. We have to be careful in the match. We have to concentrate. We have to be at our maximum discipline and show good attitude against NorthEast."

On the other hand, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni stated, "We have seven matches left. We are aware of the situation. But we are optimistic, and we will always fight for the little hope to qualify for the semis. We will do everything we can to win the match. We are working on the way to go about it," he said.

Probable line-ups:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Andrew Keogh

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30PM on Monday, January 27. The ATK vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK vs NorthEast United FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of ATK vs NorthEast United FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

