ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction
Bengaluru FC and ATK will face-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League.
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: @theafcdotcom)
Bengaluru FC and ATK will face each other on Saturday (February 22). The match will be hosted at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. While ATK will look forward to retaining their position on the board, Bengaluru FC will strive hard to improve their current standing. In ISL 2019-20 season, Bengaluru FC is at third position with 29 points in 17 matches, while ATK is second with 33 points in 17 matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 PM.
At the pre-match conference, ATK coach Antonio Habas said, "The team finished sixth last season. Now we are second. We have to win tomorrow. The mentality does not change. Bengaluru is a big club. They are the champions. It will be difficult for us. We respect the opponent."
Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.
Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up: Sumit Rathi, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Mandi, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Soosairaj.
This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match start?
ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 22. The Bengaluru FC vs ATK fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match on TV?
Bengaluru FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK live streaming?
The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs ATK match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- PUMA x FIRST MILE: Puma Have a New Sportswear Collection Made From Recycled Plastic
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?