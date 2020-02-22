ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

Bengaluru FC and ATK will face each other on Saturday (February 22). The match will be hosted at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. While ATK will look forward to retaining their position on the board, Bengaluru FC will strive hard to improve their current standing. In ISL 2019-20 season, Bengaluru FC is at third position with 29 points in 17 matches, while ATK is second with 33 points in 17 matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30 PM.

At the pre-match conference, ATK coach Antonio Habas said, "The team finished sixth last season. Now we are second. We have to win tomorrow. The mentality does not change. Bengaluru is a big club. They are the champions. It will be difficult for us. We respect the opponent."

Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown.

Indian Super League 2019-20 ATK Probable Line-up: Sumit Rathi, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Mandi, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Arindam Bhattacharya, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Soosairaj.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match start?

ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 22. The Bengaluru FC vs ATK fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match on TV?

Bengaluru FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs ATK match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.