ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Prediction

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will play host to bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in their upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on January 30, Thursday. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. In the last game, Bengaluru FC defeated Odisha FC 3-0, whereas Hyderabad FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1- draw. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat, in his pre-match press conference, recalled that 1-1 draw from late November and said, "We lost two points. They were at the bottom at that moment as well. We have been seeing all season that how competitive the league is, how difficult it is to get points. You can see it game after game. We are expecting that kind of game. It will be a tough game. We are going to try for three points from the first moment."

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hyderabad's interim head coach Javier Gurri Lopez gave his opinion on their next challenge and said, "Bengaluru are a strong team. They were champions and at this moment they are fighting to be the first and we know it. We will try to control the set pieces. Bengaluru have scored 60% of their goals from set-pieces. We are trying to train that part of the game, but we are also trying to think about our game and not Bengaluru's. We know that if we play our best football, we have chances in that game."

Probable line-ups:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (G), Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, January 30. The Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match on TV?

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

