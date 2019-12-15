Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction

Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 15, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 39 will be played between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. In the previous game, Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Odisha FC 1-0, whereas Mumbai City FC held Kerala Blaster FC to a draw. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. With 13 points from seven games, Bengaluru FC are sitting on the second spot and Mumbai City FC are 7th on the points table with seven points in their kitty. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Probable line-ups:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 15. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

