ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Chennaiyin FC will host FC Goa on Saturday, February 29 in the first leg of the first Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will be hosted at the Marina Arena. The ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30PM.

At the end of the league stage, Chennaiyin FC finished fourth with 29 points while FC Goa sealed the AFC Champions League spot by finishing first with 39 points.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting Line-up: Karanjit Singh (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match start?

ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, February 29. The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Marina Arena, Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

