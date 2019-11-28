Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC look to get their second win of the season when they face Odisha FC.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Telecast, Prediction
Chennaiyin FC take on Odisha FC at the Marina Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC will be looking to get their second straight win when they lock horns with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Thursday, November 28. The match will be hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai with Chennaiyin having the home advantage. In their last outing against Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC got an exciting last-minute win with two goals. While the win over Hyderabad was Chennai's first of the season and Odisha FC has not lost in the last three matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC Probable Line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, November 28. The Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match can be viewed on television on sports channels Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

