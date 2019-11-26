Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: FC Goa look to go top of the points table as they take on Jamshedpur FC at home.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction
FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)

Unbeaten FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, November 26 in a quest to go top of the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table. FC Goa are hosting Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. So far, FC Goa have won two matches and drawn two in ISL 2019-20 so far. After the international break, they now face Antonio Iriondo's team as they look to continue their unbeaten run. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30PM.

"I think we are a strong team of individuals and tomorrow (Tuesday) is a good opportunity for us to show this. It's difficult for us but as a coach, I can only work hard to change the situation. I think Jamshedpur is a very strong team with very good defenders and attackers. They have a very good balance between attack and defence and it's going to be a very difficult match for us," said FC Goa's head coach Sergio Lobera.

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC Probable Line-up: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 26. The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

