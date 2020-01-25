- Municipal Corporations 9/10
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Telecast, Prediction
FC Goa face Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League.
FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)
One of the top scorers of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20, FC Goa will host Kerala Blasters on Saturday, January 25. The ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters will be played at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. While FC Goa, at third position, have 24 points in their kitty in 13 matches, Kerala Blasters, struggling in the bottom three, could manage only 14 points in 13 matches played so far. The Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters will commence at 7:30PM.
Ahead of the match, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera said, "I think from now every match is a final, for us and all teams in the same situation. It's a very important match and we have to move step by step."
On the other hand, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie said, "Chances are still there (of getting top-four). We had a good session yesterday. I don't focus on results. I focus on the process. If the process is good then results will come. As long as nothing is decided, we keep going."
Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.
Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters Probable Line-up: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Messi Bouli, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match start?
ISL 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, January 25. The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters fixture will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match on TV?
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters live streaming?
The live streaming of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
