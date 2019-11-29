ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction
Indian Super League 2019-20: Hyderabad FC host defending champions Bengaluru FC as the latter look for their third straight win.
Hyderabad FC's Matthew Kilgallon in practice. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Defending Champions Bengaluru FC will meet Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Friday, November 29. Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will be hosted at GMC Balayogi Stadium, with the home team banking on crowd support. In their last outing against Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC lost in the last minute, sliding back to the last position with only three points in total. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are in the top three of the points table, with nine points from five games. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30PM.
Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC Probable Line-up: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira and Robin Singh.
Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu.
This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?
ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, November 29. The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?
Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
