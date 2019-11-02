Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Today

Hyderabad FC host Kerala Blasters FC in their first-ever home match at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Today
Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture will see Hyderabad FC face Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday (November 2). Hyderabad FC will eye to register their first victory of the season when they host Kerala Blasters FC. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC, who were defeated by Mumbai City FC in their last match, will look to turn the table of fortune in the upcoming away game. The Indian Super league 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Hyderabad FC's head coach Phil Brown is expecting his side to come out strong in front of a home crowd. "I hope we can soon get our strongest team out, and then we can talk about the defense, midfield or attack. With a little pride, I can say that we have impressed even though we have conceded eight goals and scored just one. I understand the question but give us a chance to breathe. Once we get there, we will show you a brand of football and hopefully results will come," he said.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie was asked whether his side has an advantage over the Hosts in their upcoming fixture to which he replied, "No, in football it doesn't exist. When you lose two times and play at home, there will be some pressure on the home team but at the same time, we lost. I don't think we have an advantage."

This year total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC Probable line-up against Hyderabad FC: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC Probable line-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Adil Khan, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC , Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

