2-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Team News

Indian Super League 2019-20: Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC host top 4 contenders Mumbai City FC.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Team News
Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

In the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 on Friday, January 24, the struggling team Hyderabad FC will go head to head against Mumbai City FC. The ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In the ISL 2019-20 table, Mumbai City FC are at the fifth position with 19 points from 13 matches while Hyderabad FC are lagging behind all the teams with just five points from 13 game. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM.

At the pre-match conference, Mumbai City FC Coach Jorge Costa said, "It is a very important game for us. We know that we cannot make mistakes. So we need to be focused, work a lot and respect Hyderabad. If you look at the table, they are at the bottom of the table but when you look at the games they played, they believe until the end. They have very good players, very good foreigners. I'm sure that we will have a lot of problems but in the end, what we want is to win the game."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad interim head coach Javier Gurri Lopez said, "I have been watching all the statistics for the team. We conceded 31 goals. If you want to be successful and at the top level of the competition, one of the things that need to be done is don't concede so many goals."

Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho (C), Bobo.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 24. The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

whatsapp

