ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Prediction

Under newly-appointed coach Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin FC travel to Jamshedpur FC on December 9, Monday, for the upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture. The match 25 of ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Jamshedpur FC, who are unbeaten on home ground, will look to maintain the run and will look to overtake Bengaluru FC and FC Goa in the points table. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will be eyeing a fresh start under Coyle. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Speaking on the upcoming challenge, Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "We always look forward to having a good match and get a victory. We are not sure about how the other team is going to play now that they have a new head coach. I hope that we will be to manage well and get a victory."

Giving an update on striker Sergio Castel's availability for the upcoming game, Iriondo said, "Castel will not be available against Chennaiyin. We have other players who can play as a striker. Whoever performs the best in training will get a chance to play. We will make the decision before the match."

Meanwhile, Coyle shared his initial thoughts on his side, "I think there's no doubt that the club has a very good standing, former champions as you know. After being champions, it was a disappointing campaign last season. And then, they made a relatively slow start this term given the club's standing. That being said, I think there's certainly enough time to change that."

PROBABLE LINEUPS:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams include Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30PM on Monday, December 9. The Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

