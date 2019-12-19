ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 41 will be played between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC. In the previous game, Jamshedpur FC drew 2-2 with Kerala Blasters away from home while Mumbai City FC brought up a morale-boosting 3-2 win over defending champions Bengaluru FC. The ISL 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. With 13 points from eight games, Jamshedpur FC are fourth in the league table while Mumbai City FC have 10 points from eight games and are just a place below their opponents. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match that he was not overly worried about his team's tendency to concede late goals as it was a general pattern in the league but admitted his team will have to learn to deal with that pressure. "I think it (conceding late) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline, if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried. It is happening not only to us but is a regular occurrence in the league. We have to learn to handle the pressure - not only us but all the teams. Experienced players come in handy during these situations."

Jorge Costa, Mumbai City FC head coach, acknowledged that the win over Bengaluru FC was a morale-boosting one and has an eye on the top four spot. "Of course, we feel more confident. Not because we beat Bengaluru but we need the three points to be in the top four. It is very good to see that the team is performing well but the most important thing is to pick up three points. We are a step closer to the top four. We did it in the previous game and we are here to do it tomorrow," he said.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.

Mumbai City FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Thursday, December 19. The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channels Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.