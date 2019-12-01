ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Kerala Blasters FC will go head to head against FC Goa on Sunday (December 1) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala. FC Goa is in 4th place with eight points in five matches, while Kerala Blasters FC is in the ninth position, with fourth points gained from five matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30 PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC Probable Line-up: Rehenesh Paramba, Raju Eknath Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Carneiro, Rakip, Cidoncha, Jeakson, Bouli, Samad, Prasanth and Ogbeche.

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable Line-up: Nawaz, Pena, Fall, Seriton, Desai, Bedia, Rodrigues, Brandon, Jackichand, Corominas and Manvir.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match start?

ISL 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30 PM on Sunday, December 1. The Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa fixture will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa on live streaming?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.