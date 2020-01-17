Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Team News

Indian Super League 2019-20: Mumbai City FC host Bengaluru FC as the race for top four intensifies.

News18 Sports

January 17, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Team News
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai City FC host defending champions Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2019-20 on Friday, January 17. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played at Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Mumbai City FC are currently fifth in the ISL points table with 16 points from 12 matches while Bengaluru FC are second with 22 points in 12 games. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Manuel Onwu, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, January 17. The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

