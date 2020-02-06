ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction
Mumbai City FC take on Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC, which have slipped to the fourth position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 score-table, will host Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai on Thursday, February 6. While Jamshedpur FC struggle to pass the qualification, Mumbai City FC will try to register another victory, especially after two defeats in the last five matches played. In ISL 2019-20 season, while Mumbai City FC is at fourth position with 23 points in 15 matches, Jamshedpur FC is lagging behind at seventh position with 16 points in 14 matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC will commence at 7:30 PM.
At the pre-match conference, Mumbai City FC Coach Jorge Costa said, "We respect Jamshedpur FC and tomorrow is the most important game of my life. Like the other day, I have told my players that we can either win this game or win this game. It is the most important game of my life and I am not thinking too far ahead. It is all about tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said, "They (Mumbai) have a good balance between Indian and foreign players. They will be without a good foreign player (Sougou). But they have good replacements. They are a compact team and if there are gaps if any we will try to find those."
Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Amine Chermiti, Serge Kevyn.
Indian Super League 2019-20 Jamshedpur FC Probable Line-up: Subrata Paul (GK), Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande.
This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the Indian Super League. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?
ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Thursday, February 6. The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming?
The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999