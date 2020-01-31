ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Prediction

Mumbai City FC will roll out the carpet for NorthEast United FC for their upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture on January 31, Friday. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. In the last week, Mumbai City FC held Hyderabad FC to a tie, whereas NorthEast United FC lost to ATK 1-0. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Jorge Costa shared his views on the upcoming challenge, "The game (against NorthEast) is a different game with different players. We will play against a very good team. I am sure they also want to finish in the top four and I am sure they have the quality to do so. It is something we must respect. As I always say, I trust in my work and my players and I know that if nothing untoward happens, we can finish the game with all three points."

Probable line-ups -

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Andrew Keogh

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Friday, January 31. The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

