ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Football Match Today

Mumbai City FC will host Odisha FC in their first home game of the Indian Super League 2019-20 on October 31, Thursday. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai City FC, who have had a great start to their season, will look to continue their unbeaten run. On the other hand, Odisha FC who have lost both their opening games, will look to register their first victory of the season. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC fixture will commence at 7:30PM.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa has expressed his joy over his side's performance in the first two games. "We played two difficult games away from home and we finished those two games with four points. It's not perfect but we played two games in 72 hours and I'm very happy with all my players. I'm also happy with the four points from two matches and had it been six, I would have been the happiest coach, but four points is not bad. We are now looking ahead to get three points from our next match and that's how we intend on approaching the rest of the season,"

Meanwhile, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau has said that he is confident that his side will do well against the Islanders. "I think we have had two good games, especially the second one. I think against NorthEast, we completely dominated the game, but we suffered a loss after two small mistakes. I am confident that the team will do well against Mumbai," he said.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable Starting Line-up vs Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Hmingthanmawia, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Starting Line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Diawandou Diagne, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nanda Kumar, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

This year total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC fixture will be at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

