ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 40 will be played between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC. In the previous game, NorthEast United FC were thrashed 3-0 at home by a high-flying ATK side while Bengaluru FC faced their first defeat of the season at the hands of Mumbai City FC with a 3-2 loss. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. With 10 points from seven games, NorthEast United FC are fifth in the league table while Bengaluru FC have 13 points from eight games and are third in the table. The Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 6:00PM.

NorthEast United FC's previous match against Chennaiyin FC was postponed due to the situation in the city over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the league officials had earlier decided to hold NEUFC vs BFC behind closed doors. However, the decision was changed to an early kick-off and the fans will be allowed to attend the game.

NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni admitted that his team had a bad day against ATK and said they will have to forget that loss and focus on the road ahead. "It was very bad for us. That was the worst match we played. We never played so badly before. We have to forget that day and continue working hard," he said ahead of the match against BFC.

However, following Mumbai's win over Bengaluru, Jarni is hopeful that his team can fight it out with the defending champions. "The game is difficult. We know that Bengaluru is one of the best teams in India but we saw that the game was open in Bengaluru. We had the possibility to win and the same for tomorrow, so who knows what will happen tomorrow (Wednesday)," he added.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, is worried about the team's attacking threat. "Last year we were champions but we lost an important player (Miku). We have been unlucky about the situation now. Ashique is with 0 assists and 0 goals and Udanta only one goal. So, of course, we have problems that way but at the same time we work in a way where they help us defensively," he said.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18. The NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channels Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

