ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Prediction
Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United FC with the chance of overtaking Bengaluru FC in the table.
NorthEast United FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC will roll out the carpet for Chennaiyin FC in match 90 of Indian Super League 2019-20 on Tuesday. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. In the last game, NorthEast United FC were thrashed 5-1 by Hyderabad FC, whereas Chennaiyin FC kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be kick off at 7:30 PM.
Probable line-ups:
NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves
Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali
This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?
ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 25. The NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?
NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.
Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on live streaming?
The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 18 February , 2020 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review: Trying to Fit in The ‘Affordable Flagship’ Space
-
Wednesday 22 January , 2020 Asus ROG Strix G G731 Review: Setting New Standards For Mid-Range Gaming Notebooks
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a YouTube Star Tricked Her Followers into Believing She Was on a Luxurious Vacation in Bali
- Janhvi Kapoor Dancing to 'Piya Tose' Ends with Dramatic Improvisation as She Loses Balance
- 'Don't Mess with Aunty National': Smriti Irani Wins Trump Meme Battle with Epic Response
- Strangers Can Get Access to Your Private WhatsApp Groups, Here’s How to Stop Them
- Go Air Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 957, International Airfare at Rs 5,295