ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United FC with the chance of overtaking Bengaluru FC in the table.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 25, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
NorthEast United FC will roll out the carpet for Chennaiyin FC in match 90 of Indian Super League 2019-20 on Tuesday. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. In the last game, NorthEast United FC were thrashed 5-1 by Hyderabad FC, whereas Chennaiyin FC kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. The Indian Super League 2019-20NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be kick off at 7:30 PM.

Probable line-ups:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the ISL. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 25. The NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on TV?

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

