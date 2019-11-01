ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Football Match Today

The Indian Super League 2019-20 match 13 will see NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa on November 1, Friday. NorthEast United FC will eye to register their second successive victory on their home ground when they host FC Goa. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Meanwhile, FC Goa who will be playing their first away game will look to leave a mark as they step into the dugout. The Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30 pm.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, NorthEast United's head coach Robert Jarni said that his side should play smart football on the turf. "We have played against strong teams before and faced very good and fast players. There is always a plan. We must be mentally strong, give 100 percent concentration for 90 minutes and be very smart on the pitch. You have a plan for every game, not only for Goa. But we will not reveal the plan here. You will have to wait until the match to see it on the pitch," he said.

On the other hand, Goa head coach, Sergio Lobera spoke about the advantage of having Indian players in the team. "I think it's very important for us (to have Indian players of a good level in the team). I am very happy with my Indian players. This is the third season I'm working with some Indian players. We only signed two new Indian players. I think they are not only the future but also the present. I think the level of the Indian players is very good," he told the media.

Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC Probable line-up against FC Goa: Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

Indian Super League 2019-20 FC Goa Probable line-up against NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh

This year total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. The teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa fixture will be at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.