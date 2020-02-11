Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: NorthEast United FC face Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Telecast, Prediction
Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United (Photo Credit: ISL)

The ongoing Indian Super League will see NorthEast United FC taking on Jamshedpur FC to improve their ranking in the standings. The ISL 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, and it will commence at 7:30 pm.

The NorthEast United FC are at 9th position and have played 14 matches with 12 scores, while Jamshedpur FC are posited at a relatively better position in comparison to NorthEast United FC. Jamshedpur FC are at 7th position and have played 15 matches with 16 points.

The previous match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC was drawn with both the teams scoring no goals. However, Jamshedpur FC in their last match got defeated by Mumbai City.

Predicted Line Up -

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Joyner Lourenco, Memo, Sandip Mandi, Narender, Noé Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, David Grande, Sergio Castel.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Andy Keogh, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoinganba Meetei

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Monday. NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on TV?

The 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin F.C vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram