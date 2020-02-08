Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: NorthEast United FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction
NorthEast United FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

NorthEast United FC will play host to Kerala Blasters FC in match 76 of Indian Super League 2019-20 on February 7. The ISL 2019-20 game NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. In their last outing, NorthEast United FC lost to Mumbai City FC, whereas Kerala Blasters FC were hammered by their Southern rivals Chennaiyin FC 6-3. The Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 7:30 PM.

At the pre-match press conference, Kerala assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed stated, "When you change philosophy and the complete team, it takes time. New, fresh ideas came with head coach Eelco (Schattorie) to feed this new team. We played some really attractive football in most of the matches. We had more possession than the opposition. But it takes time. We have been really unfortunate with the injuries. One of our main Indian players who has been a mainstay for Kerala for the last five seasons, Sandesh (Jhingan), we lost him for the entire season."

On the other hand, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni voiced, "In the last few training sessions, the players did a fantastic job. We are expecting a good game. Our opponents were also defeated in the last match. They will also want to win but we would like to win more than them. Our players' inspiration will show when they take on Kerala."

Probable line-ups:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the Indian Suer League. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Friday, February 7. The NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

