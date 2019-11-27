Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: NorthEast United FC host Mumbai City FC in the teams' first match after the international break.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Telecast, Prediction
NorthEast United FC (L) take on Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

NorthEast United FC will go up against Mumbai City in the 25th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The teams will clash at NorthEast United FC's home ground, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. In the 10 previous meetings between the two outfits, Mumbai have emerged victorious on six occasions. On the other hand, NorthEast FC have won just three of those matches. The Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC Probable Line-up: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan.

Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti.

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC match start?

ISL 2019-20 NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, November 27. The NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 FC NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC match on TV?

NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC match can be viewed on the television on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast FC vs Mumbai City FC match, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

