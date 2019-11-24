ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

The Indian Super League 2019-20 action on Sunday will see Odisha FC and ATK taking on each other. The ISL 2019-20 fixture Odisha FC vs ATK will be played at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Odisha FC, who have seemingly recovered from the terrible start, will look to carry forward their brand of football and get their second win of the season. Meanwhile, ATK, who are on a three-match winning streak, will look to maintain their top spot in the league table. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30PM.

Odisha FC are playing their first home game and the next two in Pune because the renovations at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is still not complete. Odisha are currently on the sixth spot after four points from four games while ATK sit atop the table with nine points from as many games.

Ahead of their match against ATK, Odisha head coach Josep Gombau said, "We were playing good football in the first three games. The last game was not that good (against Kerala). We did well in the first two matches, but did not get the result. This is football. Tomorrow (Sunday) is an important game. ATK are a very good team and are at the top of the table. They have good footballers in their squad. But we are ready to compete and have the mentality to get all three points."

ATK coach Antonio Habas said his side's philosophy is to strategise and play according to the opponent. "We have a style of football. Our philosophy is that you respect the opponent and play the 90 minutes. We always focus on the next three points. You can't win every match. But we focus from match-to-match. We have to run and not jump."

ATK will be missing the services of midfielder Pronay Halder who suffered a shoulder injury in India's away game against Oman earlier this week.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK); Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das; Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das; Sehnaj Singh, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia; Michael Soosairaj, David Williams; Roy Krishna

A total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs ATK match start?

The Odisha FC vs ATK fixture will be played at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs ATK match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs ATK, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

