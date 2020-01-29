Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction

Indian Super League 2019-20: Odisha FC host FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium.

Trending Desk

January 29, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa Telecast, Prediction
Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 will see Odisha FC taking on FC Goa on January 29 (Wednesday). The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC be FC Goa will be played at the Kalinga Stadium. In their last outing, FC Goa registered a victory over Kerala Blaster 3-2, whereas Odisha FC were defeated by Bengaluru FC. The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs FC Goa will commence at 7:30 pm.

Probable Line-ups:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Diawandou Diagne, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs FC Goa match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7:30 PM on. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa fixture will be at the Kalinga stadium.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs FC Goa match on TV?

The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs FC Goa match live streaming?

The live streaming of, Odisha FC vs FC Goa , Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

