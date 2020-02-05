Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
2-min read

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Aim for All 3 Points against Jamshedpur FC to Maintain Top-4 Spot

Indian Super League 2019-20: Mumbai City FC take on Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Aim for All 3 Points against Jamshedpur FC to Maintain Top-4 Spot
Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC will be aiming to register another home win and bag three points to maintain their spot in the top four when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

Mumbai, however, will have to cope up with loss of key striker Modou Sougou, who is suspended for the game on Thursday after earning four yellow cards.

Mumbai, courtesy its last home game win against NorthEast United FC (1-0), jumped to fourth spot with 23 points from 15 games (6 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses).

With three games to go, a win in tomorrow's fixture will take the Jorge Costa-managed team's tally to 26.

For the record, only top four teams make to the play- offs, and Mumbai have never been crowned ISL champions.

For the hosts, in Sougou's absence the onus will be on Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti and fellow forward Pranjal Bhumij to deliver.

Chermiti is the leading goal-scorer for the club with five goals to his name.

The Mumbai head coach has a variety of strong mid- fielders like Raynier Fernandes, Brazilian Diego Carlos, Rowlin Borges, Mohammed Rafique, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Sourav Das and Serge Angoue to choose from.

Diego Carlos would be high on confidence after scoring the match-winning goal against North-East United.

Larbi has two goals to his name. Mumbai's mid-fielders will have more responsibility in this fixture in Sougou's absence.

The Mumbai defence will be bolstered by the return of Pratik Chaudhari, suspended from the last game, and the signing of Keenan Almeida, whom the franchise has taken on loan.

In the last game, Mumbai defence did a good job and ensured that their side did not concede any goal. The defenders will have to be on their toes to keep the Jamshedpur strikers at bay.

Another important cog in Mumbai's wheel is custodian Amrinder Singh, who has 37 saves this season and four clean- sheets. His role will be crucial for the home team.

Jamshedpur are placed seventh with 16 points from 14 games following four wins and six losses.

They come into the match on the back of successive losses against ATK (0-3 at Jamshedpur) and Chennaiyin FC (1-4) in Chennai and hence would be more than keen to get back to winning.

Jamshedpur will have to go all guns blazing to tame Mumbai in their own backyard and it would be interesting to see whether the visitors can cash in on Sougou's absence to pull off an upset

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram