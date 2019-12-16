ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee of Making Racist Gestures, FSDL Asks AIFF to Investigate
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa accused that referee Turki Alkhudhayr made gestures and called Gabonese Kevyn Serge Aboue a monkey. FSDL CEO Martin Bain referred the matter to AIFF, adding that they are taking the matter very seriously.
Jorge Costa (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa alleged that a match official made "monkey gestures" at Kevyn Serge Aboue.
Speaking at the post-match press conference after their 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, Jorge Costa said that Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr made gestures and called Gabonese Kevyn Serge Aboue a monkey.
"ISL need foreigners. Foreigners like me, Carles (Cuadrat), (Sergio) Lobera and all the foreign players and coaches need to respect the country, the league. They should try to make this league better every day. I am speaking about the referee, not his quality because everyone knows his quality," Jorge Costa said at the press conference according to reports.
"I am speaking about the respect he didn't have today for my player Serge Kevyn. During the game, the referee made some gestures against Kevyn, calling him a monkey. These are certain things in which I cannot close my eyes," Jorge Costa added.
Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) took serious cognizance of the accusation, with CEO Martin Bain stating to Goal.com that the matter will be referred to AIFF and investigated.
"ISL will ask the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to investigate the matter fully and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however, the Indian Super League (ISL) takes these matters seriously," Martin Bain said.
As for the match, Subhasish Bose's (12th minute) gave Mumbai City an early lead, but an unfortunate Matic Grgic (58th ) own-goal gave the defending champions a lifeline.
Diego Carlos (77th) headed in what looked like the match-winner until Sunil Chhetri (89th) converted from the spot to equalise.
However, it was Rowllin Borges who scored the winner in the 94th minute as the Mumbai side grabbed their first win since the opening game.
Mumbai climbed to the sixth spot with 10 points from eight matches, while Bengaluru's first defeat of the season pushed them to the third spot with 13 points.
