Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Defender Anwar Ali Diagnosed With Heart Problem

Anwar Ali, who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, will travel to Rennes in France to diagnose the issue.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Defender Anwar Ali Diagnosed With Heart Problem
Anwar Ali has complained of a heart problem. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Mumbai: Promising young defender Anwar Ali (Jr.), who has been diagnosed of a heart problem, is being sent to France for seeking further medical advice, his club officials said on Saturday.

"He (Ali) is being looked after and both the club and the All India Football Federation are doing everything that can be done to help him," a Mumbai City FC official told PTI.

Ali played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.

Anwar played all three of India's group matches in the U-17 World Cup which was hosted by the country in 2017.

It is reliably learnt that Ali is set to miss the first few ISL games for his side Mumbai City FC, who start their campaign with an away game at Kerala Blasters.

However, contrary to the reports of his release by the club, it is understood that Ali is still very much part of the squad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram