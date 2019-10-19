ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Defender Anwar Ali Diagnosed With Heart Problem
Anwar Ali, who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, will travel to Rennes in France to diagnose the issue.
Anwar Ali has complained of a heart problem. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
Mumbai: Promising young defender Anwar Ali (Jr.), who has been diagnosed of a heart problem, is being sent to France for seeking further medical advice, his club officials said on Saturday.
"He (Ali) is being looked after and both the club and the All India Football Federation are doing everything that can be done to help him," a Mumbai City FC official told PTI.
Ali played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.
Anwar played all three of India's group matches in the U-17 World Cup which was hosted by the country in 2017.
It is reliably learnt that Ali is set to miss the first few ISL games for his side Mumbai City FC, who start their campaign with an away game at Kerala Blasters.
However, contrary to the reports of his release by the club, it is understood that Ali is still very much part of the squad.
