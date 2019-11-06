Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Face FC Goa Test as They Look to Bounce Back from Defeat

Indian Super League 2019-20: Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa after a thrashing at the hands of Odisha FC in their previous game.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Face FC Goa Test as They Look to Bounce Back from Defeat
FC Goa travel to Mumbai City FC after two draws. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai: Jorge Costa will be keen to undo the mistakes of last season when Mumbai City FC face FC Goa in Indian Super League 2019-20 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Mumbai City faced FC Goa on four occasions last season in the Indian Super League including a two-legged play-off for a spot in the final. Goa defeated Mumbai on three occasions, scoring 12 goals in the process. The lone win (1-0) for Mumbai came in the second leg of the play-off after Goa had won the first leg 5-1.

Costa could not have picked a worse time to play a team which has proved to be a thorny opposition. The Islanders come into this tie on the back of a 2-4 thrashing at home last week at the hands of Odisha FC.

Costa has a lot to ponder upon given the number of injuries, especially in defence where he is likely to miss Mato Grgic once again. They have had to field an all-Indian defence who will have to be on their toes against the attack-minded Goan outfit.

Star forward Modou Sougou too hasn't recovered completely from his knock and that has further crippled Costa's options in attack. Rowllin Borges, who picked up an injury before the Odisha game, will also miss out.

"I spoke to the players after the defeat against Odisha FC. We've to fix our mistakes and we've to be focused to avoid these mistakes. In football, if you're overconfident then it's a problem.

"I'm not expecting an easy game. But, I'm sure FC Goa also aren't expecting an easy game. We respect them and they respect us," said the Portuguese.

Though Mumbai are known to sit back and stay organised, they have always struggled against the movement and guile of Lobera's Goa.

However, the Gaurs aren't exactly at their best this season. After a 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC, they followed it up with hard-fought draws against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United respectively. In fact, they needed a stoppage-time equalizer in both matches in order to at least pick up a point.

Ferran Corominas already has two goals to his name but injuries to Hugo Boumous, who has since recovered, and Edu Bedia hasn't helped their cause.

Mumbai is also the same venue where Goa lost the ISL final and a return to the very same ground could evoke some unpleasant memories. Lobera would be keen to ensure that his side get over the emotions and add another three points to their tally.

"I would prefer that my players remember the semi-final (5-1 win over Mumbai). I think every match is different. I think it is going to be a difficult match because we are going to play against a very good team and the past, I think, is not important for us," said Lobera.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram