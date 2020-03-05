English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Part Ways With Jorge Costa

Jorge Costa (Photo Credit: ISL)

Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC did not renew Jorge Costa's contract as head coach as assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the club.

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that head coach, Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. Jorge's contract expires shortly and has not been renewed. The Islanders finished the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at the fifth spot, just missing out on the final play-off position.

Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: "We'd like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future."

Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the club.

The Islanders will now begin the search for Jorge's successor. Mumbai finished the ongoing ISL campaign in fifth spot, just missing out on the final play-off position.

