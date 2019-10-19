Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Release Defender Anwar Ali on Complaint of Heart Problem

Anwar Ali, who represented India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, will travel to Rennes in France to diagnose the issue.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Release Defender Anwar Ali on Complaint of Heart Problem
Anwar Ali has complained of a heart problem. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

Mumbai: Promising defender Anwar Ali (junior) has been released by Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC after the young defender complained of a heart problem.

The 19-year old, who was part of India's U-17 World Cup campaign two years ago, will now travel to Rennes in France to consult doctors and diagnose the issue, sources in the know of things said.

Anwar had impressed senior national team coach Igor Stimac, who named him in the list of probables for various tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers against Oman, Qatar and Bangladesh.

He played 34 matches in the I-League for All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows in the last two seasons during his loan spell from Mumbai City.

Anwar played all three of India's group matches in the U-17 World Cup which India hosted in 2017.

