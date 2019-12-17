ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Guwahati
The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at an empty Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
NorthEast United FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Guwahati: The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played here as per schedule on Wednesday, but in front of empty stands. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) made the announcement in a statement released on Monday.
"The Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, scheduled on Wednesday, will now be played behind closed doors," the statement read.
"The decision has been taken by Football Sports Development Limited after due consultation and guidance from the city authorities," it added.
It is, in fact, the first time in ISL's history, that a match will be played behind closed doors.
Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night.
Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.
Sporting activities in Guwahati have taken a hit due to the unrest against the CAA. NorthEast United were supposed to play Chennaiyin FC in the city on December 12 which was postponed because of the curfew imposed.
(With inputs from PT and IANS)
