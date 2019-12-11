ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Pre-match Conference Cancelled Due to Protests Over Citizenship Bill
Indian Super League 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on Thursday.
NorthEast United FC play their ISL home games in Guwahati. (Photo Credit: ISL/PTI)
New Delhi: The pre-match press conference of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati was cancelled on Wednesday due to massive protests in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday night.
The ISL 2019-20 game, where NorthEast United FC host Chennaiyin FC is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. There is no update as of now whether the match will take place or not.
A day after total shutdown in Assam to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, fresh protests erupted in the state on Wednesday when the legislation would be debated in the Rajya Sabha.
To tackle the situation, the police had to fire rubber bullets and resort to lathicharge on the protesters in Dibrugarh district, police said.
Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday cancelled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from the state. At least 14 trains have either been cancelled, short terminated or diverted anticipating "disruptions in train movement," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.
Though no organisation has called for a bandh on Wednesday, people have come out in large numbers in Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and several other districts since morning.
Tyres were burnt and logs placed on the roads and rail tracks to stop movement of vehicles and trains across the state, officials said.
Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters to clear the roads and rail tracks near Chaulkhowa in Dibrugarh.
Rubber bullets were fired and lathicharge was carried out against agitators at Moran in the district, police said.
While the ISL faced the disruption in Assam due to the protests, I-League team Real Kashmir FC will also not be able to host their first two matches as the airport is not functioning due to bad weather.
Real Kashmir FC were supposed to host Gokulam Kerala FC on Thursday and Churchill Brothers on Sunday.
(With PTI inputs)
