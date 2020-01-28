Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Get Manuel Onwu on Loan from Bengaluru FC to Replace Injured Aridane Santana

Indian Super League 2019-20: Manuel Onwu joins Odisha FC on loan from Bengaluru FC for the rest of the season.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Get Manuel Onwu on Loan from Bengaluru FC to Replace Injured Aridane Santana
Manuel Onwu (Phoot Credit: ISL)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have roped in Spanish forward Manuel Onwu for their remaining matches of the ongoing of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 after losing Aridane Santana to injury for the rest of the season.

Odisha FC confirmed on Tuesday that Santana will not be involved with the rest of the league after sustaining an injury against Bengaluru FC on January 22.

Hours after the confirmation, Odisha announced the loan deal of Onwu.

32-year-old Onwu, who had joined Bengaluru FC earlier before the start of the season in 2019, will represent Odisha FC on loan till the end of the sixth edition of the league.

Born in Tudela, Spain, Onwu had made his La Liga debut in March 2012 for CA Osasuna after playing for their B team. Prior to his association with Bengaluru FC, he was a part of another Spanish club UCAM Murcia CF in the 2018-19 season of Segunda Division B.

Speaking on the new signing, OFC Head Coach Josep Gombau said, "We are happy to have Manuel Onwu with us. I think that he can fit very well in the style of football that we play. I welcome him on behalf of the team and wish him all the best."

After joining the club, Onwu said, "I am delighted to join Odisha FC and looking forward to playing under the guidance of coach Gombau. I know that the people here are very passionate for the team and I am hopeful of performing well and would like to contribute to the team's success."

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram