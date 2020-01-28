ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Get Manuel Onwu on Loan from Bengaluru FC to Replace Injured Aridane Santana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have roped in Spanish forward Manuel Onwu for their remaining matches of the ongoing of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 after losing Aridane Santana to injury for the rest of the season.

Odisha FC confirmed on Tuesday that Santana will not be involved with the rest of the league after sustaining an injury against Bengaluru FC on January 22.

Hours after the confirmation, Odisha announced the loan deal of Onwu.

32-year-old Onwu, who had joined Bengaluru FC earlier before the start of the season in 2019, will represent Odisha FC on loan till the end of the sixth edition of the league.

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with @bengalurufc over the loan of striker Manuel Onwu for the remainder of the Hero ISL season.The Spanish striker shall don the No. 24 for the #KalingaWarriors. Join us in welcoming him to the Club!#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #TheFightGoesOn pic.twitter.com/S1ITpGd9Ni — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 28, 2020

Born in Tudela, Spain, Onwu had made his La Liga debut in March 2012 for CA Osasuna after playing for their B team. Prior to his association with Bengaluru FC, he was a part of another Spanish club UCAM Murcia CF in the 2018-19 season of Segunda Division B.

Speaking on the new signing, OFC Head Coach Josep Gombau said, "We are happy to have Manuel Onwu with us. I think that he can fit very well in the style of football that we play. I welcome him on behalf of the team and wish him all the best."

After joining the club, Onwu said, "I am delighted to join Odisha FC and looking forward to playing under the guidance of coach Gombau. I know that the people here are very passionate for the team and I am hopeful of performing well and would like to contribute to the team's success."

(With IANS inputs)

