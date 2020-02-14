Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Look to Keep Up Playoff Hopes as They Host NorthEast United FC

Indian Super League 2019-20: Odisha FC host NorthEast United FC in a bit to keep themselves alive in the race to playoffs.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 14, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Look to Keep Up Playoff Hopes as They Host NorthEast United FC
Josep Gombau (Photo Credit: ISL Media)

Bhubaneswar: Nothing less than a victory will do for Odisha FC when they host NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Odisha are currently sixth on the table and five points behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. If they fail to beat NorthEast United, they will mathematically be out of contention for the same. Josep Gombau and team have to bring out the heavy artillery and go all out to ensure they remain in contention.

Odisha are in a bit of a rut at the moment, having lost three games in a row with the most recent being a 3-1 defeat to ATK. They desperately need to turn things around and the game against NorthEast might be the perfect opportunity.

"These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. We need to be concentrated. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final," stated Gombau.

The Highlanders are winless in 11 matches and they also parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni. They will want to begin afresh with their game against Odisha.

Odisha will need the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Manuel Onwu to fire upfront. Onwu has been among the goals ever since he moved to Odisha and will look to continue his form against NorthEast as well.

However, they need to sort out their mistakes in defence which has seen them concede 10 goals in the last three matches. The likes of Gaurav Bora and Carlos Delgado need to step up while Marcos Tebar will need to hold the anchor in midfield.

The Highlanders are coming off a 3-3 draw against Jamshedpur FC which lay bare all their frailties at the back. However, one positive interim coach Khalid Jamil will take from that game is the fact that the team finally scored after a four-game drought.

"We have to give our best with everything that we have. We will continue in the way, Mr. Jarni was following. There will be minor changes, that's it," said Jamil.

He does have a few injury issues with the likes of Nikhil Kadam and Mislav Komorski ruled out while midfielder Lalengmawia is out because of personal reasons.

Though Irish marksman Andy Keogh is yet to find the back of the net, the likes of Federico Gallego and Redeem Tlang impressed against the Men of Steel and Jamil will hope they can continue that form as they bid to finish the season on a positive note.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram