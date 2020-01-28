Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Talisman Aridane Santana Ruled Out of Season With Injury

Indian Super League 2019-20: Odisha FC confirmed that Aridane Santana will not be involved for the rest of the season.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Talisman Aridane Santana Ruled Out of Season With Injury
Aridane Santana (Photo Credit: @OdishaFC)

New Delhi: Odisha FC's talisman and Indian Super League 2019-20 joint-second top scorer Aridane Santana was ruled out for the rest of the season after he sustained a major injury during their match against Bengaluru FC on January 22.

Santana has scored nine goals in 14 matches in the season and is placed joint-second in the ISL 2019 Golden Boot standing, along with Sunil Chhetri. Only Chennaiyin's Nerijus Valskis has scored more with 10 goals so far. The 32-year-old also has two assists to his name.

"We are saddened to announce that Aridane Santana suffered an injury during Odisha FC's game against Bengaluru FC on 22nd January that has ruled him out for the remainder of the Hero ISL season.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he recuperates at the earliest.

"For all the goals, all the assists, all the magical moments and all the heart our Big Number 9 has shown this season...we are grateful. He leaves with our best wishes.

"Gracias Aridane!" Odisha FC tweeted.

Santana joined Odisha in the summer on loan from Spain's from Segunda Division B - Group 2 outfit Cultural Leonesa and took little time to endear himself to Odisha fans with some fine displays.

More than his goal-scoring exploits, however, Santana has proven himself to be a team player, often dropping deep to help in defence. His selfless performances have also brought the best out of players like Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez and Nandhakumar Sekar, playing a pivotal role in Odisha's surge into the top four.

Currently in the fourth spot with 21 points from 14 games, Odisha still have a lot of work to do to secure a coveted semi-final spot and Santana's departure, particularly at this stage of the competition, marks a heavy blow to their top four ambitions.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
