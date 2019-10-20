ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online Telecast, Start Time, All You Need to Know

The Indian Super League 2019-20 will kick off with a gala opening ceremony, including performances by Bollywood actors by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Two-time champions ATK will take on old-rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the opening game of the sixth season. The other teams taking part this season are Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Live Streaming

Also performing before the match will be the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group -- Kings United.

Kings United, winners of the recent World of Dance competition, will be adding a football flavour to dance with an energetic choreographic piece on various football kicks and moves celebrating the ISL highlights.

Anchored by actor Dulquer Salmaan, the ceremony will start at 6:00 pm.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony on TV?

Fans can enjoy the opening ceremony in 7 languages across 20 channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies, Jalsha Movies HD, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Maa Gold, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Suvarna Plus, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, and North East Live.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony live streaming?

The opening ceremony will also be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

What time does the Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony?

Even though the opening ceremony will start 6:00 pm at the stadium, the deferred live on TV will be from 6:45 pm onwards. Gates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will open at 4 pm on 20th October.

