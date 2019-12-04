Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL 2019-20: Owen Coyle Replaces John Gregory as Chennaiyin FC Head Coach

ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC announced Owen Coyle as the new head coach days after sacking John Gregory.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Owen Coyle Replaces John Gregory as Chennaiyin FC Head Coach
Chennaiyin FC appoints Owen Coyle as new head coach. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)

Chennai: Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday appointed former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle as the new head coach till the end of the season.

The 53-year-old Scot replaces Englishman John Gregory, who parted ways with the two-time champions on Saturday after a lacklustre start to the ongoing ISL season.

"I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as Head Coach. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us. I can't wait to get started," Coyle said in a club statement.

Coyle begins his stint as CFC head coach with an away game against Jamshedpur FC on December 9.

He has previously managed English premiership teams- Burnley and Bolton Wanderers- and is credited with getting the former promoted to the Premier League in 2009.

"Owen (Coyle) is a renowned name in British football, with a fantastic career as both player and coach. We are really happy and excited to have him onboard.

"Our conversations with Owen have been really promising and we are certain he will steer us back to glory. I wish him the very best as he begins his tenure with us," the Chennaiyin FC co-owners said jointly in a statement.

Coyle enjoyed a long and impressive career as a striker with the likes of English Premier League Bolton Wanderers along with Dundee United and Motherwell in the Scottish top flight among other clubs, the statement said.

A Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, Coyle has scored more than 300 goals in his entire playing career and has also appeared at the international level with the Republic of Ireland.

Chennaiyin is placed ninth in the points table with just five points from six matches which includes one win.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com