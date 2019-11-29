ISL 2019-20: Robin Singh Strikes in Injury Time as 10-man Hyderabad FC Hold Bengaluru FC to Draw

Hyderabad: An injury time strike by Robin Singh helped 10-man Hyderabad FC salvage a draw against Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League 2019-20 tie at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

A second minute strike by Sunil Chhetri looked enough for Bengaluru to pick three points before Robin scored against his former side at the death to help his current side pick an important point.

Laldanmawia Ralte and Sahil Panwar were handed a start by Phil Brown as he made a couple of changes to their line-up from the defeat to Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, Cuadrat named an unchanged starting eleven from their 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

In less than two minutes, the visitors took the lead through Sunil Chhetri. Kamaljit Singh's poor clearance found Ralte whose pass went straight into the path of Chhetri and the skipper made no mistake in slotting the ball home.

The defending champions saw more of the ball and continued to create openings as Hyderabad struggled to close down their opponents.

There was a penalty shout when Harmanjot Khabra's cross from inside the box was handled by Gurtej Singh but the referee chose not to pay heed to it. Replays, however, made it clear that it should have been a penalty.

After the half hour mark, Bengaluru could have doubled their lead from a corner. Dimas Delgado's corner found Albert Serran however, the Spanish centre-back couldn't sort his feet out inside the box.

Bengaluru FC were on top for the entirety of the first half where Hyderabad did not have a single shot on target but The Blues' inability to finish their chances ended up costing them later.

After the break, Hyderabad had a chance from a set-piece but Marcelinho's attempt sailed over the bar.

The home side were reduced to 10 men with Sahil Panwar bringing down Udanta Singh in the 56th minute. This was after Udanta was through on goal after a brilliant run by Ashique Kuruniyan who evaded past a couple of defenders.

From the ensuing free-kick, Chhetri tried to sneak one under the wall but the ball fizzled out for Augusto inside the box. His attempt was just about kept out by Kamaljit, much to the relief of Phil Brown.

Marcelinho was booked for a dangerous lunge on Augusto soon after but was lucky to get away with just a yellow card. It was a horrible challenge from Marcelinho boots up straight on Augusto's shin.

In the 67th minute, Kamaljit came to Hyderabad's rescue once again as he punched out Udanta's cross with Kuruniyan lurking at the near post. He followed it up with another save to keep Kuruniyan's attempt out after Chhetri did ever so well to find him inside the box.

Augusto, Chhetri and Udanta combined in the final third but neither of the trio could apply the finishing touch.

Brown threw Robin Singh into the mix in their search for an equaliser and the former Bengaluru striker didn't disappoint. Marko Stankovic picked a pass for substitute Ashish Rai, whose shot was blocked by Gurpreet but only to fall straight for Robin, who applied the finishing touch that Bengaluru had missed all night.

