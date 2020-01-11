ISL 2019-20: Rock Bottom Hyderabad FC Sack Coach Phil Brown With 6 Games to Go

New Delhi: Hyderabad FC have sacked head coach Phil Brown, after a rather poor Indian Super League campaign. The ISL debutants managed to win only one game in 12 outings so far in the season, with the latest result being a 3-1 loss against Chennaiyin FC at their home ground, the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Friday. The club is yet to make any statements regarding Brown's successor.

The club took to social media to announce the news, wishing the Englishman 'for his future endeavours'.

"Hyderabad FC and Coach Phil Brown have parted ways. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours," they tweeted.

"We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavours," said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad's fortunes have not been great, as they failed to keep a single clean sheet in the season so far and are at the bottom of the 10-team league, with just five points from 12 games.

Star midfielder Marcelo Leite Periera, or simply Marcelinho, took to Twitter to also thank his coach.

"Massive respect to our cooperation Thank you for your Loyalty and respect, wish you really the best . Thank you again, see you soon Coach," he tweeted.

Brown arrived on Indian shores back in 2018 after he took charge of the now-defunct FC Pune City outfit from interim coach Pradyum Reddy, who was helming the Stallions at the time after the club had parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal in October 2018.

The former Hull City manager's appointment as Pune's head coach was formalized on December 24, 2018, and he took charge for his first-ever ISL match on February 2, 2019, with Pune, who were struggling at the time, facing off against Chennaiyin FC. Brown's impact was felt almost instantly as a revitalized Pune side beat Chennaiyin 2-1, a victory which also happened to be the Stallions' only win over the in the ISL.

In his six matches in charge of Pune in the 2018-19 season, Brown won three, drew two and lost just once, helping Pune finish in a respectable seventh position in the 2018-19 league table - something which looked far-fetched at the time of his appointment.

