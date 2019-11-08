ISL 2019-20: Sahal Denied Penalty in Injury-plagued Goalless Draw Between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC remained without a win for the third consecutive match following a goalless draw against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

The Indian Super League contest was marred by injuries to key players from both teams as Jairo Rodriguez, Messi Bouli (both Kerala Blasters) and Aridane Santana (Odisha FC) had to be substituted in the first half. The changes affected the pace of the game that ultimately ended without a winner.

Blasters and Odisha now have four points each from as many games and occupy the fifth and sixth position on the league table.

Kerala, who were already hampered by injuries this season, suffered a major blow in the fourth minute when captain Jairo Rodriguez went down injured. He was replaced by Abdul Hakku.

However, the home side continued to press high up the field to try and take the game to their opponents but Odisha did well to see out the pressure at the back.

A cautious period of play early on came to a halt when a head-on collision inside the box following a corner-kick left Aridane and Messi requiring medical attention. Following a long pause, the game resumed with Mohammed Rafi (for Messi) and Carlos Delgado (for Aridane) replacing the injured players.

With both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances, Sahal Abdul Samad took matters into his own hands as he embarked on a stellar solo run after picking up the ball from the right flank. The midfielder outfoxed four defenders before Narayan Das brought him down inside the box, but the referee rejected vociferous appeals for a penalty.

Blasters were the better side in the first half, although by fine margins. Mohammed Rafi's drilled cross into the box from the right was met by Rahul KP whose audacious attempt at a scissor kick failed to test goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro.

The teams struggled to raise the tempo and keep hold of the ball after the break as well. Odisha threatened when Jerry Mawihmingthanga's cross put TP Rehenesh in a spot of bother. The goalkeeper spilled the ball inside the box but Nandhakumar Sekar hit the rebound into the side-netting.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni had the crowd up on their feet when he cut in from the right flank and pulled the trigger, only to send the speculative effort over the bar.

There were a couple more chances at either end as the game wound down, but a goal remained elusive.

With four minutes left, a Prasanth cross from the left was flicked towards the far post by second-half substitute Bartholomew Ogbeche for Rahul whose firm shot was kept out by Dorronsoro. Daniel Lalhlimpuia, at the other end, spurned a chance as well as both teams settled for a point.

