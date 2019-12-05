Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: Sandy Stewart Reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC as Assistant Coach

Indian Super League 2019-20: Scotland's Sandy Stewart has been the now-Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle's assistant at all his clubs since 2007.

PTI

December 5, 2019
ISL 2019-20: Sandy Stewart Reunites with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC as Assistant Coach
Sandy Stewart is Chennaiyin FC's new assistant coach.

Chennai: Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the appointment of Sandy Stewart as the club's assistant coach. The 55-year-old Scotsman has been roped in two days after Owen Coyle signed with CFC as head coach.

Stewart has been Coyle's assistant at all his clubs since 2007, a press release here said.

Stewart is excited about the Indian challenge and helping the club bounce back from the recent slump.

"I am really excited to be joining Owen (Coyle) at Chennaiyin. Hopefully we can bring some of our experience to the players and team, and help the club achieve success again.

"Owen and I love a challenge, and it will be exactly that with Chennaiyin in a competitive league like the ISL. We have a talented squad that creates a lot of chances. Now we need to ensure we convert those chances and keep winning consistently," Stewart said prior to his arrival in India.

Coyle said he was happy to have Stewart by his side as he embarks on a first stint in Asia.

"Sandy (Stewart) is an astute tactical mind with a genuine love for the game.... I am certain that along with his experience and expertise, we will surely hit the ground running and get the results we need," he was quoted as saying.

Stewart began his playing career in Scotland in 1987 with brief spells at Hearts and Kilmarnock before moving to Airdrieonians in the second-tier two years later.

He went on to become a vital member of the squad, helping them qualify for the Scottish top-flight in 1991.

His managerial career began as player-manager of Airdrie United (formerly his former club Airdrieonians), where Coyle also came on board in the role of player-coach.

During his time there, Stewart led Airdrie to top- flight promotion and a Scottish Challenge Cup final.

Subsequently, Stewart was assistant coach to Coyle at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League followed by Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in England, winning promotion to the Premier League with Burnley in 2008-09 through the play-offs.

